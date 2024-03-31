Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,919,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after buying an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

