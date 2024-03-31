Eric Ryan Shander Sells 3,250 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

