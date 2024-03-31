Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) versus Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Financial Survey

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Essex Property Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 9 6 0 2.17 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $243.74, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.14%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.67 billion 9.41 $405.83 million $6.31 38.80 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 11.72

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Essex Property Trust pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 24.31% 7.10% 3.29% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

