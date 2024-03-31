Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 18,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

