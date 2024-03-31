Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $43.54 on Friday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

