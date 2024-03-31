Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.45 and last traded at $116.24. Approximately 18,482,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,651,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

