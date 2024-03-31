Financial Review: Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Shimizu 0.52% -3.04% -1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Techtronic Industries and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.73 billion 1.82 $976.34 million N/A N/A Shimizu $14.31 billion 0.33 $367.72 million $0.41 63.37

Techtronic Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shimizu.

Dividends

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shimizu pays out 129.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Shimizu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

