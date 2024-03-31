First National Corp MA ADV Has $832,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $778.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.