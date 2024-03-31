First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

