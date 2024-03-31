FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

