FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
FEIG stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.
FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund Company Profile
