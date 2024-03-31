FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.

FEIG stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

The FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index Fund (FEIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds that are screened for ESG characteristics and reduced climate-related risk.

