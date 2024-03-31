Flower City Capital Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flower City Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 23.0% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

