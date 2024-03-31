Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Forbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Forbo has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $41.16.
About Forbo
