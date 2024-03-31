Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Forbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Forbo has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, Flotex, the washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

