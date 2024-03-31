Frances Arnold Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $13,822.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

