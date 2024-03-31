Frances Arnold Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.