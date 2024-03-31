Frank Hurst Lin Sells 94,413 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

