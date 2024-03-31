Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.