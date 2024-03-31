Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 26,878 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

