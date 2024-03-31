FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities makes up approximately 5.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.54% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.