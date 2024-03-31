FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

