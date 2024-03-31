FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By William Blair

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 145,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

