GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.