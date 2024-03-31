General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

