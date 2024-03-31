General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.