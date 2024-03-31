General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

