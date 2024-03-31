Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

