Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

