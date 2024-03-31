Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,454,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.95 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

