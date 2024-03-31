Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

