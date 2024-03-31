Gradient Investments LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

