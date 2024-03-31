Gradient Investments LLC Sells 173 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

Shares of FDX opened at $289.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

