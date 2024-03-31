Gradient Investments LLC Sells 922 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.14%.

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.