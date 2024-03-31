Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2994 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIHY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.