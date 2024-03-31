Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:SIFI)

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1936 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SIFI stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.52% of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality selected using a proprietary quantitative method.

