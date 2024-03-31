HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

