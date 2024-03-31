Head to Head Analysis: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) versus Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -4,185.46% -122.57% -97.00% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 94.69 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 287.28 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.