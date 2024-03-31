Head-To-Head Review: Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Medivir AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 121.50 -$136.67 million ($2.29) -1.83 Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $32.14 0.03

Medivir AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medivir AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -6,115.12% -54.73% -31.15% Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Medivir AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Medivir AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 238.92%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Medivir AB (publ).

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Medivir AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.