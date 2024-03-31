Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after acquiring an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

