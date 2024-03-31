Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 855,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,604,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,826,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

