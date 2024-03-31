HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) Critical Comparison

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HireQuest and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireQuest currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.88%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $37.88 million 4.79 $6.14 million $0.45 28.78 Recruiter.com Group $10.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HireQuest and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 16.20% 10.37% 6.02% Recruiter.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireQuest beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries. The company provides its services under the HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, SNelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI trade names. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, and retail industries, as well as dental practices. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

