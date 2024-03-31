Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.