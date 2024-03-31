IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

