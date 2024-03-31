IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $971.57 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.