IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 655,332 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

