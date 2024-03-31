IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.