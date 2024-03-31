IFG Advisory LLC Buys 811 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.09 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.