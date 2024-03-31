IFG Advisory LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PSI opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

