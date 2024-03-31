IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 727,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

