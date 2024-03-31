IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

ABCB stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

