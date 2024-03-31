IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.